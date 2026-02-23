Last of Marshall Fire donations in Colorado used to build affordable housing

In the years since the Marshall Fire impacted thousands of people in Colorado, the Community Foundation of Boulder County has been spreading out the $43 million it received in donations to survivors. This past week, the foundation announced it has spent the last $6 million on future affordable housing projects. This announcement stirred up mixed reactions from many survivors who still need financial aid.

The Marshall Fire on Dec. 30, 2021. CBS

Jen Hart in Louisville was one of the many Marshall Fire survivors who worked to rebuild over the last few years. But she says the process was long and expensive, and years later, she says she's still in debt.

"We took a second [mortgage] out on the house. We owe family members for helping us rebuild. And then we have our Community Foundation loans," Hart said.

So, when Hart first heard about the Foundation's decision for the final donation dollars to build new homes, she said she was skeptical of how much it could directly help fire survivors.

"[The foundation is] trying to help bring and give housing to those members of our community, and I'm all for it. But is this the right place to take the money? That's what I struggle with," Hart said.

Community Foundation Boulder County CEO Tatiana Hernandez explained that the three funded affordable housing projects will prioritize individual survivors in applications to the estimated 68 new apartment and single-family home options.

A neighborhood that burned during the Marshall Fire. CBS

Hernandez explained, "Folks who have rebuilt might not feel completely recovered, when some of them have loans that they need to pay off for their home rebuilds. On the positive side, we've seen people really excited about what it means to maybe bring some back, some renters who were displaced, with some options. It means for the community to have some dedicated affordable housing."

The funds are being divided between Impact Development Fund, Penrose LLC, and Flatirons Habitat for Humanity. The exact totals and project goals can be found here.

Hernandez continued to explain the foundation's focus on a wide reach, adding, "We recognize that the financial need in the aftermath of this fire was massive... So, what we've tried to do is provide as broad a base of support for everybody and deeper support for those who really will not financially recover."

Some survivors like Jen are still waiting on Xcel Energy settlement payouts. She says the debt can add up.

"We have to have a judge rule on [the final settlement]... So, then there's $6 million other dollars of funds sitting around. So, it's kind of like, 'Hey, here we are!' but we're just trying to be patient through it all," Hart said.

Hernandez also said that if anyone still needs financial aid, the Community Foundation Boulder County still has funds available for people who qualify under their recovery support program. Hernandez says this program continues to help survivors pay for rent or even medical bills and expects to do so through most of next year.

Rebuilding in the wake of the Marshall Fire. CBS

Applications for this financial assistance opened this month, and the website says they will stay open through Jan. 31, 2027.

Not everyone impacted by the fire will qualify, but more information on those requirements can be found here.