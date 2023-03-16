CBS News Colorado hosts Community Conversation about the Marshall Fire on Friday

Watch the CBS Colorado special: "Out of the Ashes: One Year after the Marshall Fire"

This Friday, CBS News Colorado hosts a Community Conversation about the Marshall Fire. Nearly 15 months after the most devastating wildfire in Colorado history, join our elected representatives for a conversation about where we are now, what we did wrong and what's ahead.

"If the Marshall Fire showed us nothing else, it's that wildfires can happen anywhere. Our hope is that you won't have to endure what we have, that the issues we face will be addressed before the next tragedy," said Shaun Boyd, CBS News Colorado reporter and Marshall Fire victim.

The Community Conversation will be held Friday, March 17th at 3 p.m. at the Superior Community Center at 1500 Coalton Road in Superior. Gov. Jared Polis, Rep. Joe Neguse, who represents Colorado's 2nd Congressional District, and insurance Commissioner Michael Conway will join Boulder County Commissioner Ashley Stolzmann, Treasurer Paul Weissmann, state Sen. Lisa Cutter and state Rep.s Judy Amabile and Kyle Brown for the discussion.

The hour-long Community Conversation will air next week on CBS News Colorado's 24-hour streaming network.

The program is brought to you by: Superior Rising, Marshall Together and Unincorporated Boulder County.