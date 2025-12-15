Married Denver deputies arrested, accused of assaulting man in wheelchair

Two Denver sheriff's deputies who are married have been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged assault against a man in a wheelchair while they were off duty.

Jason Gentempo, 44, and Carla Gentempo, 43, were arrested last week and have been charged with third-degree assault of an at-risk adult, a class 6 felony. The alleged victim's name is redacted in an arrest report, but that report indicates that Jason and Carla assaulted a paraplegic man in a wheelchair on Oct. 17.

The exact location of the alleged assault was also redacted from the report, but the alleged victim identified the two suspects from a photo lineup after telling investigators what happened, according to that arrest report. The man in the wheelchair said he was outside his apartment building with his dog when one of the suspects told him to put the dog inside.

The report is heavily redacted, and an exact accounting of the alleged incident is unclear, based on the redactions, but the man said Carla punched him in the face with a closed fist and kicked him in the chest, causing him to fall backward, out of his chair, and hit his head against the pavement. Jason also struck him while he was falling in his chair, according to the arrest report, citing security camera footage, but an investigator wrote that the alleged victim fell out of frame of the camera. Jason is allegedly seen kicking and then stomping on the man's phone.

The two then allegedly ran into a white truck they had left running nearby and took off, according to the arrest report.

They were arrested and booked into the Downtown Denver Detention Center and released on a personal recognizance bond.

Carla Gentempo, left, and Jason Gentempo Denver Police Department

An attorney wasn't listed for Jason Gentempo in court records, but a voicemail was left on a number associated with him in public records. A voicemail was also left for Carla's attorney seeking comment on the case.

Jason became a deputy in 2005 and is assigned to the Downtown Denver Detention Center. Carla became a deputy in 2010 and is currently a sergeant assigned to the Denver Sheriff Department's Administration Division. Both are on investigatory leave, according to the department, and both are due back in court on Dec. 29.

If convicted, they would lose their ability to serve as a law enforcement officer in Colorado.