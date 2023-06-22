Mark Zuckerberg agrees to fight Elon Musk in cage match: "Send me location"

Elon Musk addresses Twitter controversies Elon Musk addresses Twitter controversies 01:59

Mark Zuckerberg has apparently agreed to fight Elon Musk in a cage match that would feature the billionaire leaders of two giant tech companies. Whether the two tech moguls are joking remains to be seen.

While replying to a user discussing Meta's plans to build a Twitter rival, Musk challenged the company's founder on Wednesday to a "cage match" if he's up for it. Zuckerberg responded to a screenshot of the tweet and said, "Send me location" in a story on Instagram, which is owned by Meta.

Musk, Twitter's executive chair and chief technology officer, suggested the "Vegas Octagon" – possibly referring to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas – as the site for their billionaire brawl. He also jokingly added that he has a "move" called the "Walrus" where he lays on top of an opponent and does nothing.

Still, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla wrote that he will do it "if this is for real." When asked about the fight, a Meta spokesperson told CBS News: "The story speaks for itself."

Musk is a few inches taller than Zuckerberg, but his fighting skills are unknown and said he almost never works out. However, Zuckerberg recently won gold and silver medals in his first jiu-jitsu tournament. A series of six photos showed the Meta founder grappling with different opponents at the Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition in May.

It's unclear if both entrepreneurs are actually serious about the match. Whether it happens or not, the potential fight is already receiving buzz. Social media star and pro boxer Jake Paul told Musk that he will "gladly promote" it.

There appears to be no love lost between the business leaders who've had public disagreements over their platforms. Musk has toyed with Zuckerberg on his platform and criticized the Metaverse. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg said in a podcast he believes Twitter should have a "billion people using it."