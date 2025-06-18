Man found guilty of murdering two people in southwestern Colorado sentenced to two life sentences

The man who was found guilty of murdering a couple in 2022 in southwestern Colorado has been sentenced to two life sentences in addition to more prison time for other convictions. Mark Burns was sentenced on Monday for the murders of Michael Arnold, 69, and Donna Gallegos, 65, of Paonia.

According to the Delta County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to 15835 Black Bridge Road near Paonia for a report of two deceased individuals on Feb. 4, 2022. That's when they found Arnold and Gallegos deceased inside the shop area of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators identified Burns, 69, as the suspect responsible for the murders. He was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, first-degree burglary, menacing and tampering with physical evidence by a jury on June 11.

Mark Burns Delta County

On Monday, a judge sentenced Burns to two life sentences for the murders, 12 years for the burglary conviction, 16 years each on the aggravated robberies and one year on the tampering conviction.

During the trial, prosecutors said that Burns had lived in a home on the property and rented it from Arnold for about three years starting in 2018. Witnesses told investigators that Burns and Arnold had a "contentious relationship" by the end of the lease agreement. According to court documents, Burns had been in a relationship with a woman who had previously been in a relationship with Arnold.

Court documents state that the woman had filed a civil lawsuit against Arnold claiming they were in a "common law marriage," but the court determined the relationship between the woman and Arnold didn't meet the requirements to substantiate a common law marriage. This lawsuit was funded by Burns, according to court documents.

When Burns moved off the property in September 2021, he "allegedly threatened Arnold, stating he didn't know who he was messing with," according to court documents. Burns moved to the state of Idaho at that time.

Burns was arrested after investigators said video from a surveillance system showed him shooting Arnold and Gallegos after asking Gallegos to retrieve several items from a safe on the property.