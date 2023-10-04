Marine corporal ready to move into new Douglas County home after 4 tours of duty

Marine Cpl. Ryan Garza is ready to move into his new home in Douglas County after 4 tours of duty

A veteran who sacrificed for his country is now getting a new start. In the form of a brand-new home custom-made for his needs.

U.S. Marine Cpl. Ryan Garza is ready to move into his new home in Douglas County after four tours of duty in Afghanistan thanks to the nonprofit Helping a Hero, Lennar Homes and Bass Pro Shops.

During his fourth tour, Garza was hit by an IED -- or improvised explosive device.

"October 3rd of 2011, I got blown up and broke eight bones, dislocated 13 and shattered my foot and ankle into powder," he said.

Garza spent over a year in the hospital and lost his leg. In the years that followed, he struggled to adjust. His best friend took his own life and Garza considered doing the same.

"I thought I was gonna be in a dark place forever," he said.

But eventually, he changed his perspective on that fateful day.

"It was the best thing that ever happened to me," said Garza. "It changed the way I think and the way I feel and the way I see things."

He now swims, rock climbs and snowboards.

"These are things I thought I could never do again because of my leg and now I'm like, 'okay if I can do this, then I can do this, and if I can do this, then I can do that!'" said Garza. "After a while, I just saw all the doors that open up."

Twelve years to the day after the explosion, Garza opens the door to the rest of his life.

"Oh my God!" Garza exclaimed while entering his brand-new Sterling Ranch home for the first time.

Wheelchair accessible and custom-built to his needs, the home was gifted to him by the nonprofit "Helping a Hero," Lennar Homes, and Bass Pro Shops.

Garza's mom, Deana Garza, has seen him struggle.

"I just thank God he came home," she said. "I'm at peace knowing he's at peace."

She says she's overwhelmed, and excited for her son's new beginning.

Garza wants to use his second chance to help others through their dark times. He's writing a book and hopes to become a motivational speaker.

"It's the greatest feeling in the world. I'm gonna start a fresh new life. I get to start over," he said.

This is the first home Helping a Hero has gifted in Colorado, but they hope it won't be the last.