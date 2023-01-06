Watch CBS News
Marijuana Enforcement Division issues health advisories for contamination of retail, medical pot

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Marijuana Enforcement Division of Colorado issued two health and safety advisories (HSA) on Thursday. MED is issuing the first HSA due to the identification of potentially unsafe levels of Microbial contamination on the medical and retail marijuana flower (bud/shake/trim) produced by SISSCO LLC (doing business as Trenchtown)

MED is issuing the second HSA due to the identification of potentially unsafe levels of Total Yeast and Mold contamination in Retail Marijuana flower (bud/shake/trim) packaged and transferred by Jolet Ventures LLC (doing business as 710 Labs)

The health and safety advisories can be found on the MED's HSA webpage.

CBSColorado.com Staff
The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First.

First published on January 5, 2023 / 5:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

