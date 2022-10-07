Maria Empanada's founder honored for small business, dines with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris
A local woman who started her own business was invited to have dinner with Vice President Kamala Harris. Lorena Cantarovica founded Maria Empanada.
She was honored as a small business owner in Washington, DC. She came to America from Argentina with just $300. With that, she started a thriving business.
"As Hispanics and Latinos coming from different countries let me tell you - we have stories - so it was something very nice about the speech she gave to us saying that that's exactly what we need to continue hearing - stories - because that reminds you that you need to continue fighting for your goals - for your dreams," said Cantarovica.
Maria Empanada has three locations in the Denver metro area.
