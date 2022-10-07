Watch CBS News
Maria Empanada's founder honored for small business, dines with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A local woman who started her own business was invited to have dinner with Vice President Kamala Harris. Lorena Cantarovica founded Maria Empanada. 

maria-empanada-washington-dc-4vo-transfer-frame-0.jpg
Lorena Cantarovica

She was honored as a small business owner in Washington, DC. She came to America from Argentina with just $300. With that, she started a thriving business. 

"As Hispanics and Latinos coming from different countries let me tell you - we have stories - so it was something very nice about the speech she gave to us saying that that's exactly what we need to continue hearing - stories - because that reminds you that you need to continue fighting for your goals - for your dreams," said  Cantarovica.

Maria Empanada has three locations in the Denver metro area.    

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 7, 2022 / 5:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

