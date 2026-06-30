Manny Rutinel projected to win the Democratic primary in Colorado's 8th Congressional District

Manny Rutinel is the projected winner in the Democratic primary in Colorado's 8th Congressional District.

As of 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the state representative running to be his party's nominee for the general election had 60.6% of the vote and Shannon Bird had 34.6% of the vote. Evan Munsing was on the ballot but dropped out of the race.

State Rep. Manny Rutinel CBS

CD-8 is one of the swing districts that will decide control of the U.S. House this fall. The district includes a large section of the northern part of the Denver metro area and areas of Larimer and Weld County including Greeley.

Rep. Gabe Evans, a Republican who represents Colorado's 8th Congressional District CBS

Incumbent Rep. Gabe Evans is unopposed in the Republican primary. He is hoping to become the first two-term Congressional representative for the district since it was formed four years ago. Yadira Caraveo, a Democrat served in Congress as the district's representative from 2022 to 2024 and Evans is in the second year of his first term.

"This is one of the most important races in the country," Rutinel said.

Rutinel told CBS Colorado voters in his district are looking for leaders who are willing to "stand up to Donald Trump and fight for working people." He said he would fight against President Trump's policies if elected. He said he is hoping that Democrats will be able to "take back control of our Congress."

"Donald Trump is guiding the Voting Rights Act with the Supreme Court and stripping Black and Brown people of their voting power, Black and Brown members for Congress of their voting power. This is one of the most Latino districts in the entire country, the most Latino district in the state. So we need to be able to put on leaders to stand up to Donald Trump and understand the struggles of working people, understand the struggles of their community, understand their visions and their dreams," he said.

Rutinel attended Yale Law School and is a member of the Colorado General Assembly's House Energy & Environment Committee.

Shannon Bird CBS

During her campaign, Bird said her experience as a state lawmaker would help her with efforts to address housing affordability in her district and expand access to affordable healthcare.

The general election is on Nov. 3.