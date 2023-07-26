Pre-evacuations ordered for Palmer Village subdivision in Teller County due to wildland fire

Mandatory evacuations were ordered Wednesday afternoon for the Palmer Village subdivision due to a wildland fire near Manchester Place in Teller County and then quickly downgraded to a pre-evacuation order.

Important update regarding EVACUATION ORDER near Manchester Place. Mandatory evacuation for the Palmer Village subdivision has been lifted. The Palmer Village subdivision is back under pre-evacuation status. — Lieutenant Bunting, PIO (@TCSOPIO) July 26, 2023

Everyone in the area is ordered to evacuate immediately. According to the Teller County Sheriff's Office, the closest major intersection is Manchester Drive and Lower Twin Rock Rd (CO RD 42).

EVACUATION ORDER for Palmer Village subdivision due to a wildland fire near Manchester Place. Everyone in this area is ordered to evacuate immediately. For more info, monitor local media. The closest major intersection is Manchester Drive and Lower Twin Rock Rd (CO RD 42) — Lieutenant Bunting, PIO (@TCSOPIO) July 26, 2023

The Teller County sheriff urged in an earlier tweet, "If you are in danger, evacuate immediately. If you need extra time or help to evacuate, consider leaving now."