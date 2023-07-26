Pre-evacuations ordered for Palmer Village subdivision in Teller County due to wildland fire
Mandatory evacuations were ordered Wednesday afternoon for the Palmer Village subdivision due to a wildland fire near Manchester Place in Teller County and then quickly downgraded to a pre-evacuation order.
Everyone in the area is ordered to evacuate immediately. According to the Teller County Sheriff's Office, the closest major intersection is Manchester Drive and Lower Twin Rock Rd (CO RD 42).
The Teller County sheriff urged in an earlier tweet, "If you are in danger, evacuate immediately. If you need extra time or help to evacuate, consider leaving now."
