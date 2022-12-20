It can be tough to manage grief during the holidays

Between gatherings with friends and family, the holiday season can be stressful, even in the joyous of times. For those grieving the loss of a loved one, a broken relationship or even a career setback, the season can be especially challenging.

One thing is for certain, there is no right way or wrong way to grieve.

The CU College of Nursing has some resources for those who may be struggling this time of year.

1. Colorado Crisis Line

1-844-493-8255 Text "Talk" to 38255.

https://coloradocrisisservices.org/ can have find walk-in services across state of Colorado.

2. National hotline

988 suicide and crisis lifeline

Text: 988 or call 1-888-628-9454 or on the web at https://988lifeline.org/.

General Resources

3. American Psychological Association Grief Page has resources, Podcasts, books and articles on grief. https://www.apa.org/topics/grief

4. Center for Disease Control Grief related to COVID- 19 on how to care for yourself, coping with stress, helping children cope, Grief resources https://www.cdc.gov/mentalhealth/stress-coping/grief-loss/index.html

5. AARP: Dealing with the Grief during the Holidays, try these 9 things to help get you through the holidays. . https://www.aarp.org/home-family/friends-family/info-2020/grief-loss-during-holidays.html.

Hospice and Palliative Care Field

6. CaringInfo website a program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization has online resources, education of types of grief and lose, understanding grief and lose, supporting a grieving caregiver or friend. "Grief and the Holidays" https://www.caringinfo.org/planning/grief-and-loss/grief-and-the-holidays/.

7. Institute for Healthcare Improvement. The conversation Project. Five ways to deal with Grief during the holidays. https://theconversationproject.org/tcp-blog/5-ways-to-deal-with-grief-during-the-holidays/.