Denver police say man ran at officers with knife, was shot multiple times

Denver police say a man charged at officers with a long kitchen knife, and an officer responded by opening fire.

According to the Denver Police Department, they received a report of a person harassing and threatening others around 11:40 a.m. Saturday. The police say this man has been involved in similar situations in this area multiple times before.

Two officers arrived at the scene near 51st Avenue and Washington Street and spotted the suspect close to 50th Avenue. They say that he had a 12" knife in his hand, and when they ordered him to drop it, he took off running. The officers chased after him and ordered him to drop the knife.

CBS

The suspect temporarily stopped, then took off running again, the officers reported. When he stopped again near Federal Boulevard, police say he turned to face the officers. When they ordered him to drop the knife again, they say the suspect began running at them, still holding it.

One officer fired multiple times, striking the man. Then the police called EMS and began life saving measures.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his wounds.

The DPD says investigators will be at the scene for a while. The protocol for officer-involved shootings has been initiated, and the shooting will be investigated by members of the Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Bureau of Investigations, and DPD's homicide unit.