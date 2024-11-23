Man with outstanding warrant arrested after deadly Aurora crash

A man is dead after a crash in Aurora and the man who allegedly caused it will be taken to jail after his release from the hospital after police say he had an outstanding warrant.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. Saturday near Tower Road and 40th Avenue.

According to crash investigators, the driver of a black Jeep was speeding northbound on Tower Road when he struck a Chevrolet Cobalt. The Jeep rolled over and debris struck another car, the driver of which was uninjured.

The men driving the Jeep and the Cobalt were taken to the hospital, where the driver of the Cobalt died of his injuries, police say.

A Jeep flipped over and was seen upside down on the side of the road at the intersection of Tower Road and 40th Avenue in Aurora on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. CBS

Once the driver of the Jeep was identified, police say they discovered he had an outstanding warrant and that once he's released from the hospital, he'll be taken to jail on the warrant and additional charges related to Saturday's crash.

Police officials have not publicly named anyone involved in the crash or what the outstanding warrant is for.

All northbound lanes of Tower Road are expected to be closed for several hours, according to Aurora police.