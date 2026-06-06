Man suspected of stabbing parents in Arvada, arrested in Boulder County

A man was arrested in Boulder County on Saturday over two hours after police say he stabbed his parents.

The attack took place around 12:10 p.m. in the area of 8500 Union Cir., according to the Arvada Police Department. Both of the victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment. APD says both are in stable condition and expected to recover.

Police say their adult son, who is the suspect in the attack, was located near Highway 128 west of McCaslin Boulevard later this afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Boulder County Sheriff's Office assisted in his arrest around 2:35 p.m.

The APD says he was taken into custody without incident.

The stabbing remains under investigation. Authorities have not yet released details on what led up to the attack or what charges the suspect may face.