Man sleeping in roadside tent injured by alleged DUI driver

By Logan Smith

/ CBS Colorado

A man sleeping in a tent near a highway interchange was injured early Saturday morning when a suspected drunk driver tried to avoid a collision with another car and left the roadway, striking the man's encampment. 

Westminster Police Department officers were called to the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 at 136th Avenue at 3:16 a.m., according to a press release from the department. 

They learned the tent inhabitant was seriously injured and immediately transported him to a hospital. 

WPD stated it would not release that man's name until his family was notified of the incident. 

car-hits-tent-1-westminster-pd.jpg
The location of Saturday morning's accident near I-25 and 136th Avenue.  Westminster Police Department

Meanwhile, the vehicle's driver stayed on scene. Giang Tran, 23, was arrested on a charge of vehicular assault - DUI and taken to jail. 

"Weather conditions of the roadway and alcohol were considered to be a factor in the crash," WPD stated in the press release.

The tent's approximate location appears to be adjacent to the end of the southbound I-25's on-ramp from 136th, and in a small grove of trees some distance to the west of the highway. 

First published on April 22, 2023 / 11:38 AM

