Man shot after police say he attacked an officer in the Denver metro area

A man in the Denver metro area was shot after police say he attacked an officer early Saturday morning.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, 911 received a call from a Centennial resident reporting that a man had entered their backyard and wouldn't leave. Centennial police responded to the area of E. Caley Place and S. Dexter Street, where they reportedly found the man with a large metal pipe.

CBS

Deputies say the man struck one of the officers with the pipe, and they shot him with a Taser. The ACSO says that when that didn't work, the officers fired at him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation by the ACSO.