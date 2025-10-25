Man seriously wounded in north Aurora shooting, police searching for suspect

A man in northern Aurora is fighting for his life after a shooting on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene in the 1500 block of Macon Street for the report of a shooting just after 2 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital with what are reported to be life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the suspect is an acquaintance of the victim and ran away before police arrived. The Aurora Police Department said no arrests have been made yet, and the shooting is under investigation.

They asked that anyone with information on the shooting who has not yet spoken with officers contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers online or by calling (720) 913-7867.