Man riding electric scooter killed in crash in Denver metro area

Police are investigating a crash in the Denver metro area last week that claimed the life of a man riding an electric scooter.

The Thornton Police Department said around 7:45 p.m. on Oct. 23, a 39-year-old was traveling west on West 88th Avenue when a 22-year-old man driving a Dodge Caravan traveling in the opposite direction attempted to turn north onto Lipan Street. Police said the Caravan collided with the scooter, seriously injuring the man riding it.

He was taken to a local area hospital for treatment, where he later died.

Police said the driver of the Caravan was uninjured and remained at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, and authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the crash and has information not yet shared with investigators to contact the TPD at (720) 977-5069.

Officials said they will release the identity of the man killed in the collision following notification of his next of kin and identification by the Adams County Coroner's Office.