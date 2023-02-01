Man found not breathing inside tent in Boulder after taking fentanyl

A man was rescued after he was found not breathing inside a tent in Boulder early Wednesday morning. A woman called 911 to call for help but had a difficult time telling authorities where the tent was located.

Boulder Police

Police in Boulder conducted an extensive search and found the man's tent in a secluded area of the creek path west of 9th Street Bridge. Officers found the man unconscious and not breathing.

They pulled him out of the tent and administer Narcan. Moments later the man began breathing again and coughing. He told officers that he had taken fentanyl for the first time.

@boulder_fire and AMR responded to take over care for the man and transport him to the hospital. We’ve had regularly contacts with the man before today and we hope he makes a full recovery and continues to get the assistance he needs. We’re glad we could be there to help 3/3 pic.twitter.com/3FKpV2Mu0X — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) February 1, 2023

The man was taken to the hospital where he continues to recover.