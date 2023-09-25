Man masturbating near CSU dorms may be linked to dozens of similar crimes in Fort Collins, Loveland

Man wanted for masturbating at a dozen, maybe more, coffee shops in Fort Collins, Loveland

Colorado State University's Police Department is searching for a man who was spotted masturbating in public on campus, at one point being reported near a dormitory. CSU's safety office said students reported the man to police on Wednesday, Sept. 20 and again on Friday, Sept. 22. Both incidents took place near Summit Hall along Pitkin Street on the campus.

The suspect was described as being masked, wearing all black and with no pants on. The suspect, described as a white man, was said to be between 5-foot and 5-foot-9 inches tall, weighing around 180 to 200 pounds. CSU said the incidents appear to be connected to each other due to suspect location and description.

CBS News Colorado reached out to both CSU and Fort Collins Police Services to see if the suspect was linked to other reports of indecent exposure and public masturbation reported at Loveland and Fort Collins coffee shops in recent weeks.

Surveillance image of the man wanted for masturbating at coffee shops in Fort Collins and Loveland. Fort Collins Police Services

FCPS recently confirmed they were searching for a masked suspect who was seen touching himself in the coffee shops on at least 12 occasions. The suspect in those cases was also described as being in a similar height and weight range as the man wanted by CSU police.

A spokesperson for CSU said the university's investigators are looking into whether or not their suspect is the same as the one FCPS is looking for.

Anyone with information on the reported crimes is encouraged to call Fort Collins Police or Colorado State University Police.