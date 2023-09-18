Watch CBS News
Man wanted for masturbating at a dozen, maybe more, coffee shops in Fort Collins, Loveland

Fort Collins police are searching for a man wanted for masturbating at at least a dozen coffee shops in Fort Collins and Loveland. Detectives released surveillance photos of the man in hopes that someone will recognize him. 

Surveillance image of the man wanted for masturbating at coffee shops in Fort Collins and Loveland.  Fort Collins Police Services

Police said the suspect is believed to be responsible for at least 12 cases where he has masturbated at coffee shops in Fort Collins and Loveland in the early morning hours. 

The suspect is described as 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-5, 160-180 pounds. 

Police said they are working with the coffee shops to ensure employee safety. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Collins Police Services at (970) 221-6540.

