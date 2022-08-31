Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed after being struck by 2 cars on Pecos Street before sunrise

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Man killed after being struck by 2 cars on Pecos Street before sunrise
Man killed after being struck by 2 cars on Pecos Street before sunrise 00:23

One man was killed after he was struck by two cars on Pecos Street. It happened before sunrise Wednesday morning. 

deadly-auto-ped-pecos-12vo-transfer-frame-91.jpg
CBS

The 51-year-old man from Northglenn was wearing dark clothing. The Colorado State Patrol said the man was in the roadway near 72nd and may have been crossing the road when he was struck. 

A second vehicle then struck the man, killing him. Both drivers are talking with investigators. 

Pecos Street was closed during the crash investigation.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 12:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.