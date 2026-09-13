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Man killed in rollover ATV crash north of Denver

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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A man was killed on Sunday morning when his ATV crashed into a ditch north of Denver.

A passerby in Thornton noticed the ATV upside down in a ditch in the 10600 block of Riverdale Drive just before 9 a.m. The Thornton Police Department says a 42-year-old man was driving the ATV on a path west of the road when he lost control and crashed. Although the man was wearing a helmet, he died at the scene.

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CBS

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash, and investigators are still working to determine exactly when and how it happened. The man's name is being withheld pending identification by the Adams County Coroner and the notification of his next of kin.

Authorities closed Riverdale Road for more than two hours while the scene was under investigation. They're asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information on it to contact the police department at (720) 977-5069.

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