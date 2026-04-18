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Man killed in high speed crash in Aurora

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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Aurora police are investigating a high-speed crash that killed one person late Friday night.

According to the Aurora Police Department, a Chevrolet Camaro was speeding eastbound through the 11500 block of  E. Yale Avenue around 11 p.m. when it left the right side of the road. The Camaro struck a light pole and then a tree.

Witnesses told investigators they saw the Camaro traveling down E. Yale Avenue at a very high rate of speed just before the collision.

Authorities said the adult male driving the vehicle died at the scene. No other occupants were inside the Camaro, and no other vehicles were involved.

APD said the driver will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office. The crash remains under investigation.

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