Man jailed after allegedly trying to walk off with Colorado 8-year-old: 'May I borrow your child?'

A 34-year-old man was arrested Saturday after allegedly approaching a woman in a Littleton grocery store and attempting to kidnap her 8-year-old granddaughter.

The grandmother was shopping in the produce section of the Safeway at 5025 South Kipling Parkway when the stranger walked up to her and her daughter, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. The man allegedly placed his hands on the girl's shoulders and said something to the effect of, "May I borrow your child?" to the grandmother. He then began to walk the girl out of the store.

The grandmother yelled at the man, according to JCSO's recounting. The girl broke away from the man and ran back to her grandmother.

Bradley Mikel Wilson, 34, after his arrest of kidnapping charges Saturday in Jefferson County. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

The man left the store but quickly re-entered and tried to take the girl again, per investigators. But store personnel intervened at this point and yelled at the man. He then left the store and drove away.

The Safeway store in Littleton where a man allegedly tried to kidnap an 8-year-old girl Saturday. CBS

JeffCo deputies caught up with Bradley Mikel Wilson about four miles away near the intersection of U.S. 285 and Willow Springs Road. Wilson was taken into custody and jailed on a charge of 2nd Degree Kidnapping.

Neither the girl or grandmother were injured.

Wilson is scheduled to appear in a Jefferson County courtroom Monday.