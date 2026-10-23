Man injured fighting off bear in 12th Colorado bear attack in this year

Colorado continues to see an unusually high number of bear encounters this year as drought drives bears closer to residences in search of food. On Friday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported the 12th bear attack this year.

CPW says a man on Castlewood Drive in Clear Creek County heard noises outside his home early Thursday morning. When he went to check what the sound was, he found a bear outside near the trash cans.

They say he tried to scare the bear away by yelling, but the bear charged him. The man told wildlife officers he pushed the bear away, and it temporarily backed off before charging him again. He said he kicked the bear to defend himself and it finally ran away. After the attack, the man sought treatment for his injuries.

This is the 12th reported bear attack in Colorado this year. Bears are in hyperphagia, a time when they bulk up for winter and can eat more than 20,000 calories a day.

CPW encouraged Colorado residents to take measures to reduce bear conflicts, including securing outdoor food sources like garbage, recycling, bird feeders, and pet food. Cleaning and properly storing grills and smokers can also reduce the risk of human-bear conflict.

They also asked residents to alert neighbors if they see bears or evidence of bear activity nearby.