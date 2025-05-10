Watch CBS News
Local News

Man hospitalized, seriously wounded in early morning shooting in Aurora

By Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

A man was hospitalized after he was seriously wounded in a shooting in Aurora early Saturday morning.

According to police, the man was in front of a home on the 2200 block of Lima Street around 4:30 a.m. when the shooting occurred. A local hospital contacted authorities when the man arrived suffering from gunshot wounds.

He reportedly told officers that he knows who the suspect is. Authorities said no other people were injured in the shooting.

Police said they're following up on leads, but have not made any arrests yet. They asked that anyone with information on the shooting contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.