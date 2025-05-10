Man hospitalized, seriously wounded in early morning shooting in Aurora

A man was hospitalized after he was seriously wounded in a shooting in Aurora early Saturday morning.

According to police, the man was in front of a home on the 2200 block of Lima Street around 4:30 a.m. when the shooting occurred. A local hospital contacted authorities when the man arrived suffering from gunshot wounds.

He reportedly told officers that he knows who the suspect is. Authorities said no other people were injured in the shooting.

Police said they're following up on leads, but have not made any arrests yet. They asked that anyone with information on the shooting contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.