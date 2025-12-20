Man found guilty of robbing Aurora woman selling jewelry on Facebook

One of two men accused of robbing an Aurora woman who was selling jewelry out of her home has been found guilty on multiple felony charges.

Investigators said Frayer Contreras-Gafaro and another man went to an apartment in the 1300 block of N. Laredo Street last June in response to a woman's Facebook advertisement to sell jewelry. Authorities said both men pulled out firearms, demanded the jewelry, and ordered the woman's two children into a nearby room. The woman told police that the men threatened her children, stating that if they screamed, she would be killed.

Authorities said the suspects made off with approximately $20,000 worth of jewelry.

Frayer Contreras-Gafaro 18th District Attorney's Office

The woman later noticed Contreras-Gafaro left the Facebook group chat and blocked her, so she used her husband's Facebook account to find the profile. Using photos, she was able to identify one of the men involved, and investigators determined one of the suspects to be Contreras-Gafaro.

This week, Contreras-Gafaro was convicted on multiple counts of aggravated robbery, kidnapping, and burglary in connection with the investigation. He faces a maximum sentence of 248 years in prison. Contreras-Gafaro's sentencing is scheduled for March 9, 2026.

According to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, there are no publicly available court records on the second co-defendant.