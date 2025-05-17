Man found guilty of murder in Denver shooting outside of Coors Field

A man charged with murder for a shooting outside of Coors Field in Denver was found guilty on Friday.

Authorities said on Aug. 6, 2021, Javon Price shot and killed Gregory Hopkins at 22nd Street and Wazee Street after an argument. Another man, who was an uninvolved bystander, was also shot but survived.

Javon Price (credit: Denver Police)

The shooting took place about an hour after the Colorado Rockies game ended. Hopkins was a contracted concessions worker at Coors Field, but police said the shooting was not related to his job.

Police believe Hopkins was involved in an argument with Price and Rayvell Powell over a woman. Both suspects were taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Price was convicted of first-degree murder for Hopkins's death and faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. His sentencing is set for July 2nd at 1:30 p.m.