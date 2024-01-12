Man in country illegally sentenced to 24 years for fatal hit-and-run involving Weld County Deputy

Noberto Garcia-Gonzales sentenced to 24 years in prison for death of Weld County deputy

A judge in Weld County sentenced a man to 24 years in prison for his actions that resulted in the death of a Weld County Sheriff's Deputy. Norberto Garcia-Gonzales was sentenced to 24 years behind bars for his role in the death of Alexis Hein-Nutz.

Hein-Nutz was killed while riding to work at the sheriff's office in September of 2022. Garcia-Gonzales was believed to be drunk driving when he struck Hein-Nutz north of Greeley.

Garcia-Gonzales left Hein-Nutz without calling for help or providing aid, instead running from the scene. He was caught days later.

Garcia-Gonzales has a criminal record and has been living in the United States illegally despite his criminal record. He failed to self-deport as he had promised the court years ago in an unrelated case.

At his sentencing, Hein-Nutz's family, friends and co-workers addressed the court. With tears in their eyes, most talked about how the community was robbed of a beautiful and energetic soul.

Hein-Nutz was remembered as a loving prankster, a deputy who was respected by not only her peers but also the inmates she oversaw.

Through an interpreter, Garcia-Gonzales argued the entire incident was an accident. He took responsibility for running from the scene instead of calling for help and owning up for his mistake.

The judge sentenced Garcia-Gonzales to 24 years in prison with credit for time already served.

Hein-Nutz's parents and sister said they were grateful for the maximum sentence, but felt the sentence was still inadequate compared to the damage Garcia-Gonzales caused to their lives.

Sheriff Steve Reams addressed the court, saying he hoped Garcia-Gonzales would be deported from the country upon completion of his sentence.