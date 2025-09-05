Man convicted of killing dogs in Colorado wanted for murder in Arizona

Police are searching for a man convicted of dismembering his roommate's dogs in Colorado after he allegedly killed a man in Arizona this week.

The Scottsdale Police Department stated that officers were dispatched to a home near 68th Street and McDowell Road on Monday for a welfare check on Frank Quaranta, who hadn't shown up for work. When they arrived, the officers had to force entry into the home, where they found Quaranta's body. Investigators said he was killed in his residence in what they called a "targeted attack."

Teller County Sheriff's Office

They believe the suspect is Pueblo native Matthew Stephen Dieringer, who was convicted of beating and dismembering his roommate's dogs in 2020.

Dieringer was later arrested at a motel in Arapahoe County and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. However, authorities said he received credit for 705 days served, which is approximately 23 months.

Hayoka (left) and Suka (right) Teller County Sheriff's Office

Scottsdale police said Dieringer has a history of homelessness and is known to befriend others to find a place to stay. They described him as "manipulative" and "charismatic" and warned the public not to approach him. Anyone who spots him is encouraged to call 911 immediately.

Dieringer is 6'3" and 185 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Authorities are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the SPD at (480) 312-8477 or call Silent Witness at (480) 948-6377.