Retrial dates set for man convicted of murder after alleged Colorado Bureau of Investigations agent misconduct

Retrial dates have been set for a man convicted of murder in Colorado after he says Colorado Bureau of Investigations Agent Missy Woods mishandled evidence that led to his conviction.

Michael Clark pleaded not guilty to the murder of Marty Grisham in 1994, but Woods reportedly handled the DNA evidence involved in the case. In January, Woods was charged in over 100 cases of alleged forgery, purgery and other crimes in connection with suspected mishandling and manipulation of evidence.

Grisham was fatally shot through the door of his apartment in 1994. Seventeen years later, police arrested Clark in connection with his death.

Earlier this year, Clark filed a motion for relief, seeking a new trial due to Woods's involvement, as well as alleged juror misconduct and ineffective assistance of counsel.

Yvonne "Missy" Woods Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

The district attorney's office said that, after an independent review of the evidence by a third party, they decided to vacate his conviction of first-degree murder. On Thursday, they informed the court that they're ready to move forward with a second trial.

District Attorney Michael Dougherty stated, "The duty of a prosecutor is to do justice. After the misconduct of the State's DNA lab analyst was communicated to our office, we requested a re-test of an important piece of evidence. Based on those results, as well as the significant claims of juror misconduct and ineffective assistance of counsel, our office determined that the conviction must be vacated. It was the right thing to do. In light of the charges in this case, we then carefully and thoroughly analyzed all the remaining evidence to determine the right path forward. Our request for trial dates is a reflection of that process and our decision of what justice requires. We look forward to the trial."

Dougherty's office requested the trial dates to be set for next month, but the defense requested December 2026. The court decided to set the trial for May 2026.