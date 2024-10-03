Man in Aurora fired gun while making racial remarks to Colorado juveniles, police say

Police in Aurora are asking for the public's help trying to identify a man who made racial comments after approaching a group of young people in the Colorado city and then fired off a gun. The gunshot nearly hit one of them.

Aurora Police

Aurora Police

It happened on the 2900 block of South Havana Street. (The Aurora Police Department didn't provide a time and date in their Metro Denver Crime Stoppers posting about the incident, and CBS Colorado has reached out to the agency in hopes they will provide that.)

Photos of the man were first released on social media on Wednesday, and he appears to be holding a gun in the them.

He is believed to be between 25 and 35 years old.

Police described the crime as a possible bias-motivated attempted murder. They said the man shouldn't be approached if you spot him. Instead, you can call 911 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). The police emphasized that tips can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

The last time he was seen police say he was wearing the following items:

- a black sweatshirt

- blue jeans

- shoes that were black and white

- a green backpack

- an ID or work badge on a lanyard around his neck

Updated: to include additional photos of the suspect. We are still working to identify this individual and are asking... Posted by Aurora Police Department on Wednesday, October 2, 2024