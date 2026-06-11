Colorado man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old hours after release from jail

A man in northeast Colorado was arrested after police say he lured a 13-year-old into an alley and sexually assaulted the child, just hours after he was released from jail. The Fort Morgan Police Department says he has a history of arrests involving sex crime investigations.

The most recent arrest stems from an incident on June 9 after a 13-year-old called 911. Investigators determined that 39-year-old Abdikadir Abade had lured the teen into an alley, picked them up and carried them behind a dumpster, then sexually assaulted them. Officers arrested him shortly after the assault.

He is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, sexual assault on a child, enticement of a child and harassment in connection with this investigation.

Fort Morgan police say Abade has a criminal history and was arrested on suspicion of unlawful sexual contact of a young woman in Boulder in 2020, but was found incompetent to stand trial. He pleaded guilty to charges of indecent exposure and possession of a controlled substance in 2024, they added.

Last year, police say he pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender in both Boulder and Arapahoe Counties.

Abade was arrested again in May 2026 after his release from a metro-area jail when investigators in Fort Morgan determined he was not residing at his registered address. Police in the metro area took Abade into custody, and he was extradited to Morgan County.

On June 7, Fort Morgan police say Abade was cited for theft and jaywalking.

They arrested him on June 9 on an active warrant out of Adams County for alleged failure to comply with a case involving charges of protection order violation, possession of a controlled substance and indecent exposure. Officers booked him into the Morgan County Detention Center, and he was released an hour later on a $500 personal recognizance bond.

Less than three hours later, he allegedly assaulted the 13-year-old.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information about the case or similar incidents contact the FMPD at (970) 867-5678.