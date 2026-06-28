Suspect arrested after allegedly throwing flower pots, fight with Northern Colorado deputies

A man was arrested in Northern Colorado on Friday night after the Weld County Sheriff's Office says he attacked multiple deputies.

It began as a disturbance call around 7:30 p.m. in the 26400 block of 2nd Street near Kersey. The WCSO says 31-year-old Gregory Medina was in an argument with a family member, then became involved in a physical fight with another man at the scene. Investigators say Medina threatened to damage the man's car and hit him with a log with sharp, broken branches. They also suspect he killed a chicken on the property before deputies arrived.

Weld County Sheriff's Office

Once the first deputy arrived at the scene, they say Medina broke a fence and ran away. He later returned, and a deputy tried to interview him, but the WCSO says he walked right past and into the house. Then, investigators say he went back outside and began throwing flowerpots filled with dirt at deputies as he headed towards them.

Medina reportedly threw a piece of wood at one of the deputies as they tried to take him into custody. Another deputy deployed his Taser several times in an attempt to stop and detain Medina, but authorities say it didn't deter him, and Medina became involved in a physical fight with two deputies. The WCSO says one of those deputies used his Taser to get control of Medina, and they took him into custody.

The two deputies were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries they sustained in the fight and were later released.

Medina was also taken to a hospital and was later arrested. He's facing multiple charges, including:

Two counts of second-degree assault of a police officer/fireman resulting in minor injury

Third-degree assault

Third-degree assault against a first responder involving fluids

Menacing

Criminal mischief resulting in less than $300 in damage

Criminal mischief resulting in $300-$1,000 in damage

Resisting arrest

Obstructing a peace officer

Animal cruelty

Three local warrants

The case remains under investigation.