Man arrested in connection with Denver area homicide after nearly two weeks on the run

A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a homicide in the southern Denver metro area over a week ago.

Kathleen Mayo Lone Tree Police Department

Police officers went to a home on Park Meadows Drive in Lone Tree for a welfare check on Sept. 4. When they arrived, officers discovered the body of 57-year-old Kathleen Mayo.

The Lone Tree Police Department asked the public for help gathering more information in the homicide. Authorities said the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation also helped with the investigation.

Troy Marcus Reynolds, Jr. Lone Tree Police Department

On Friday, the police department announced the arrest of Troy Marcus Reynolds, Jr., in connection with Mayo's death. They said he is facing charges of first-degree murder, burglary, animal cruelty, menacing and tampering with physical evidence.