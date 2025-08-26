Man arrested in Colorado considered person of interest in discovery of woman's body in Oregon, police say

Man arrested in Colorado a person of interest in Oregon human remains case, police say

Man arrested in Colorado a person of interest in Oregon human remains case, police say

Man arrested in Colorado a person of interest in Oregon human remains case, police say

A man was arrested in Colorado by federal agents on Monday and is being held at the Larimer County Jail on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. But he's also awaiting extradition to Oregon, where police are considering him a person of interest in a case regarding a dead woman's remains.

A major crimes task force in the Oregon city of The Dalles, about 90 miles east of Portland, responded to a call about "suspicious circumstances" at a storage unit on July 29, The Dalles Police Department said in a statement on Monday. Officers opened a storage box inside a storage locker and found human remains.

The remains were later identified by the Oregon Medical Examiner's Office as belonging to 39-year-old He "Kiki" Meihong, an Oregon resident originally from China. Police say her family has been notified of her death.

He "Kiki" Meihong City of The Dalles Police Department

Meihong had been reported missing over a year earlier, on May 25, 2024, a missing person poster from Oregon police shows. She was last seen in Glenwood, Washington, that day. Police say her main residence was in Butte, Montana, but she had been staying with her fiancé in Glenwood, about 40 miles north of The Dalles.

According to police, her fiancé said he dropped her off in Underwood, Washington, about 30 miles southwest of Glenwood to go fishing with friends.

A major crimes task force in Oregon began investigating leads and honed in on Richard Michael Robinson, 59, of The Dalles, as a person of interest in the case. The investigation spanned several states beyond Oregon, including California, Washington, Utah, and Nevada.

Richard Michael Robinson City of The Dalles Police Department

On Monday, deputy U.S. Marshals arrested Robinson in Berthoud, Colorado, about 45 miles northwest of Denver. He's being held in the Larimer County Jail on a $500,000 cash or surety bond. Court records show he has not yet retained or been assigned an attorney. He's due in court on Sept. 4.

The Dalles Police Department is seeking information on the case, which is still under investigation, from witnesses or anyone with information.