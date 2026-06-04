Colorado family says Magnus' Law will help others "get to the truth faster"

Colorado now has Magnus' Law.

Gov. Jared Polis signed legislation on Thursday in Boulder inspired by the family of cyclist Magnus White that requires law enforcement officers to offer a voluntary breath test to drivers involved in crashes with serious injuries or fatalities.

The White family's fight for change started shortly after the July 2023 death of their son Magnus, who was one of the nation's top junior cyclists. He was 17 when he was on a training ride near his Boulder home and was struck and killed by a vehicle.

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At the crash scene, the driver was never asked to take a breath test. And for the White family, questions lingered.

Michael White, Magnus' father, said, "In our case, 20 months -- or in many other cases, they don't get the truth ever. They don't get the real reason why their loved one is dead."

Evidence later presented in the criminal case showed the driver had little sleep and admitted to drinking into the morning before the crash.

Supporters of new law say it could help preserve critical info

Refusal by drivers to take the voluntary preliminary breath test carries no penalty, but supporters say asking could help preserve critical information in the early moments of an investigation.

"We knew that we wanted to figure out how to get to the truth faster," said Jill White, Magnus' mother. "We felt like if this law was in place when Magnus was hit, it could have been a different line of events."

Bill signing takes place at bike park

Gov. Jared Polis signed the bill into law while surrounded by cyclists at Valmont Bike Park in Boulder. It was a place Magnus loved.

"The White family has really rallied and taken action to make sure fewer parents have to grieve their children," Polis said.

"It's officially the law of Colorado," he said as the crowd applauded.

The law bearing Magnus' name is both an honor and a painful reminder for his family.

"What happened to Magnus was preventable and should have never happened in the first place," Michael White said. "So it's difficult, it's challenging -- it's honoring. It's all of it. It's gratitude to have his name on this bill."