Denver Restaurant Week offers opportunity to try new cuisines, such as Filipino food

Denver Restaurant Week is in full swing, and it's a great opportunity to try some new cuisine

At Magna Kainan, Chef de Cuisine Jodee Reyes has some Filipino specialties on the grill.

"We are acidic ... umami. We're the kind of food that you want to keep eating even though you're very full," Reyes told CBS News Colorado.

Filipino food is gaining popularity in the United States, and Chef Reyes is thrilled to bring it to Denver.

"I really had a passion to come back to what I grew up eating because those were the happiest times of my life, you know, spending time with family," she explained.

Magna Kainan opened in November, so this is its first time participating in Denver Restaurant Week.

"Our biggest goal is just to let people know that Filipino cuisine is really good," Reyes said.

Since opening, the menu at Magna Kainan has been a gentle introduction to Filipino food.

"Just to get people a little familiar with our flavor profiles," Reyes said

Restaurant Week marks the start of a menu that fully explores the deeper Filipino favors, and Reyes hopes that everyone comes out to give it a try.

Denver Restaurant Week is organized by VISIT Denver and runs through March 16, 2025