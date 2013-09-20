Body Of Lyons Man Found Days After He Went Missing

LYONS, Colo. (CBS4) - During Colorado's historic flooding last week Cheron and Gerry Boland of Lyons heard flood warning sirens had to evacuate quickly and so they each took a vehicle -- she went in the car and he in the pickup.

Their route was blocked by traffic and washed out bridges. Cheron pulled over in hopes of spotting her husband. Moments later she became trapped in rising flood waters.

Rescue crews wound up having to pluck Cheron from her car with a front-end loader because the water was so deep.

Cheron and Gerry Boland (credit: CBS)

On Thursday Boulder County Coroner Emma Hall announced that Gerry Boland was killed in the flooding. Family members believe he died while trying to look for Cheron. His truck was found under water on Tuesday near his home.

"They were looking for each other. They just didn't know where each other was," said Amy Hoh, their daughter.

Gerry was a teacher in Lyons at the same elementary school for 32 years, and some of his former students were involved in the search for him. That included the coroner.

"I've known Mr. Bowlen my whole life," Hall told Lyons residents at a town hall meeting in nearby Longmont on Thursday night. "He was my fifth grade teacher and it was my honor to be out there trying to find him, and I'm so glad we did."

Cheron said her husband would be overwhelmed by the search effort.

"He should realize how many lives he touched," said Cheron, who had been married to Gerry for 54 years. "He would wonder what the fuss was over him."

"It's extremely hard. I wouldn't wish this on anyone," said Hoh. "I have all of his words. I have all of his advice. I have everything he raised me with."