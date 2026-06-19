Lynn Bartels, a former newspaper reporter who covered Colorado politics for decades, dies at 69

A journalist who covered Colorado politics for decades has died. Lynn Bartels reported for the Rocky Mountain News and the Denver Post, and she often worked with CBS Colorado on election coverage. Family members confirmed the news on one of her social media pages.

Lynn Bartels on TV during CBS campaign coverage in Colorado in 2004. CBS

She moderated panels and debates with former CBS Colorado anchor Bill Stuart during her time with our partners at the Rocky Mountain News.

Bartels turned 69 years old a few days ago.

Gov. Jared Polis was among those who shared remembrances of Bartels on Friday. He shared the following statement:

I've known Lynn for over a quarter of a century, and am deeply saddened to hear of her passing today. Today, Colorado lost a dedicated journalist and public servant in Lynn Bartels. Lynn was an institution in Colorado politics, and committed her life to serving her fellow Coloradans, whether as a journalist for the Rocky Mountain News and Denver Post, working in the Secretary of State's Office under Wayne Williams, or serving as an aide to Senator Barb Kirkmeyer in the legislature. Lynn's infectious personality and ongoing quest for selfies made her someone that everyone wanted to know, and her sharp wit kept readers coming back for more. I know that her passing will impact so many across Colorado, but we've all learned something from Lynn that we can carry forward in our lives. My thoughts are with her family during this time. The State of Colorado is mourning this tremendous loss alongside everyone who was impacted by Lynn.