Man arrested after road rage incident, shots fired outside school in Aurora identified

The man who was arrested in Aurora on Tuesday after police said he fired a weapon in the parking lot of a high school has been identified as Luis Melendez.

According to the Aurora Police Department, Melendez, 35, and another man were at Rangeview High School to pick up students when an argument broke out between them over a road rage incident. The argument turned physical, and investigators said Melendez fired a weapon before leaving the scene.

Luis Melendez Aurora Police

No one was injured in the shooting.

Melendez was arrested shortly after the shooting and investigators said officers recovered a firearm during the arrest.