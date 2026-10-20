Man arrested after shots fired in pickup line outside of an Aurora high school during road rage argument

A man was arrested in Aurora on Tuesday after someone fired a weapon in the parking lot of a high school.

The Aurora Police Department says two men were at Rangeview High School to pick up students when an argument broke out between them over a road rage incident. The argument turned physical, and investigators say one of the men fired a weapon before fleeing from the scene.

No one was injured in the shooting.

The high school was placed on a secure perimeter for approximately 10 minutes, which delayed school dismissal.

Rangeview's school resource officers gathered information on the suspect and the vehicle. Aurora police then used Flock cameras, city cameras and drones to find the suspect's vehicle and shared its location with officers. The suspect was arrested shortly after. Officers also recovered a firearm.

The APD says the man's name will be released at a later time.