Luis Garcia's death 1 year later: Denver family still searching for closure after killing outside East High School

The Denver family of a high school student who was fatally shot outside of East High School a year ago is remembering him with much sadness and hoping for progress soon in the case. Luis Garcia was 16 on Feb. 13, 2023, when he was shot while he was sitting in his car outside the high school. He was put on life support afterwards and died from his injuries a few weeks later.

Luis Garcia CBS

Luis's father, mother, older brother and sister shed tears while speaking about his life during a news conference on Tuesday morning. Santos Garcia, Sr. recounted the last time he saw his son before the shooting. It was during the Super Bowl. While the game was on, Santos left for work and said goodbye, not knowing he would never talk to his son again.

"We're missing a lot, a lot, a lot of things," Santos said. "We were always like a normal family, but now everything changed for us."

The family is still fighting for answers. They're hoping the person or people responsible for the shooting are "off the street" soon.

"It's very hard. For now, just we want justice," Santos said.

The family's attorney, Matthew Barringer, said the Denver Police Department's investigation into the crime is active and ongoing.

Barringer said a case against a suspect is being considered by the district attorney.

"Certainly the Garcias pray, hope that the Denver District Attorney's Office will be able to move forward on the case presented by the Denver Police Department," Barringer said. "As you can all imagine, it has been an unbelievably difficult year for the Garcia family."

Despite the news of the development in the case, Barringer made it clear there are still some unknowns about the shooting. He made a plea for anyone who may still know something that could help investigators to come forward to police.

"Whatever is holding you back, whatever thing you might be afraid of, whatever issue you think may come of you for reporting or saying something, whatever it is... it is absolutely never too late to do the right thing," Barringer said.