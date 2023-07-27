Lightning causes Lowline wildfire in Gunnison County, burns 720 acres, 0% containment, 11 miles north of Gunnison

As of of 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, the Lowline Fire was burning 720 acres with 0% containment about 11 miles north of Gunnison in Gunnison County. U.S. Forest Service confirmed Lowline was a lighting-caused wildfire.

U.S. Forest Service was leading the response with support from local, state and federal responders. While fire management was in flux most of the day, hand crews, engine crews and aviation crews, including helicopters and air tankers, were all deployed to begin the response to Lowline Fire.

Additional Fire Location Details: 14 miles north, northeast of Gunnison, 11 miles southwest of Crested Butte. Located on a ridge at 9,400-foot elevation between Squirrel and Mill Creeks, 3.5 miles west of County Road 730, Ohio Pass Road.

Latest evacuation, road closures and shelters:

Road Closures: CR 727 from the intersection with CR 730; CR 818 (Wiley Lane); CR 7 off CR 818

If you are evacuating large animals, take them to the Gunnison County Fairgrounds 275 S Spruce St A, Gunnison, CO 81230. Please check in at the Fairgrounds main office

7/26/2023 6:30pm: A PRE-EVACUATION NOTICE for residents along CR 818 to the intersection with CR 730 (Ohio Creek) due to a WILDFIRE. Gather important items to be ready to evacuate if a notice is issued. Evacuate large animals to the Gunnison County Fairgrounds. Call 970-641-7607 for more information

7/26/2023 5:00 PM: A MANDATORY EVACUATION due to a WILDFIRE for residents in the Mill Creek Drainage West of the intersection of County Road 730 and 727. LEAVE NOW. Call 970-641-7607 for more information

For more information about fire size and response, visit the GMUG Fire Information Facebook page. For more information about evacuation statuses, visit the Gunnison County website.