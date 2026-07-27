Low water levels at Colorado reservoir reveal lost ATV missing for 5 years

Low water levels at Green Mountain Reservoir have revealed an ATV that had been missing for five years. According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, an ice fisherman had a little mishap and lost his ATV to the "icy depths" of the reservoir.

Now, since the reservoir's levels are at 23% capacity due to current drought conditions, the lost ATV has revealed itself.

An ATV was found in the low water levels of Green Mountain Reservoir in Summit County. Summit County Sheriff's Office

Investigators said the owner of the ATV is teaming up with the U.S. Forest Service to retrieve the vehicle.

The Summit County sheriff posted on Facebook, "Only time will tell what else is waiting to be discovered."