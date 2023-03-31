Loveland and Vitalant pair up to draw in blood donors during critical shortage

Loveland and Vitalant pair up to draw in blood donors during critical shortage

Loveland and Vitalant pair up to draw in blood donors during critical shortage

Loveland and Vitalant have one big thing in common: heart.

You've seen the bumper stickers on cars as Vitalant relies on those to pump blood for critical donations.

The two paired together Thursday to draw in donors with a promise of a free ski ticket (to be used on another day, not a good idea to work hard on the slopes after giving blood.)

Lorry Mooney is not only a regular for blood donations, she used to work at Loveland too. She knows all too well the importance of getting blood where it needs to go.

"If people are hurt or in accidents and they have need for blood, it's very important," Mooney said. "We've had a couple of incidents in our state recently where that's come into play and is very critical for patients in the hospitals."

There's a reason the gifts for donors are so big right now as Vitalant always needs donors. That need is massive right now.

"We are still experiencing a severe shortage of blood here in Colorado and throughout the United States," Communications manager with Vitalant Brooke Way said. "We're seeing 20% fewer donors coming in to give blood since before the pandemic and about 50% fewer businesses hosting blood drives."

But Loveland isn't one of those businesses shying away, which has brought in regular donors like Mary Lorch, and first-time donors like Chase Martin.

"I think you only get so many opportunities and if nothing else, you know, you could die tomorrow and you need something to remember you by," Martin said, laughing.