Vitalant offers $10,000 incentive to Colorado blood donors to help critical shortage

Colorado is currently experiencing a critical need for blood donations. Type O blood is particularly in demand, the blood type of nearly half the U.S. population.

Colorado's nonprofit transfusion medicine organization Vitalant wants to sweeten the deal of donation by offering up a chance to win two $10,000 gift cards. It's stepping up to encourage people to make a lifesaving difference.

"Right now, we are still in a shortage of blood. That started in January," said communications director Brooke Way.

Way not only works for Vitalant but receives donations herself.

"I have a rare blood disorder called Beta thalassemia. I need two units every single month. Without those donations, I wouldn't be here today," she said.

Donations are especially low right now, and it shows. On Wednesday morning, only a few people were at Vitalant Headquarters in Lowry rolling up their sleeves to give.

CBS



"We are seeing a 20% decrease in the number of donors coming out since before the pandemic to now," Way said.

As people continue to work remotely, blood donations at business-hosted blood drives were down by half in 2022 from 2019, according to Vitalant. That's a decline of 90,000 donations. And you can donate in a variety of different ways.

"A patient that's truly in need of that donation (can need) whole blood, platelet, and plasma donations," Way explained.

So, Vitalant is putting out an urgent request: help give blood.

"We are asking regular donors who come back and visit us - and then new donors - please give it a try. All you do is come in, do a quick health check. The time in the donation chair is less than 10 minutes." Way said. "Then, you have a healthy snack afterwards and you're on your way."

She continued describing the easy process saying, "people they put aside an hour for the gym or to binge-watch a show - spend an hour donating blood. Because you can save three lives with that one hour."

You have until March 31 to donate and be eligible for the $10,000 gift card drawing. You can also get a $10 Amazon gift card until May 15.

There are 10 locations all across Colorado. Find the nearest one to you: https://bit.ly/3M2lECl