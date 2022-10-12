Loveland Ski Area begins making snow

The warm start to the snowmaking season is not stopping Loveland Ski Area from firing up the snow guns. The team started making snow on Catwalk and Mambo early Wednesday morning. Loveland began making snow last year on Oct. 10.

Snowmaking on top of Chets Dream Lift Loveland Ski Area Dustin Schafer

Loveland's COO Rob Goodell said, "Our snowmaking team was ready to go when the temperatures dropped, and they had a very productive first night of snowmaking. We are off to a great start and will continue to make snow as conditions permit. Ski season is right around the corner."

Rock House at Loveland Ski Area Dustin Schaefer, Loveland Ski Area

Mother Nature has been slow to help.

"The extended forecast for most of Colorado also looks quite dry with no good chances for moisture through at least the middle of next week," said First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri.

Last year at this time, Arapahoe Basin prepared to open for the season. Skiers and riders hit the slopes at A-Basin on Oct. 17. The earliest Arapahoe Basin ever opened was in 2009 on Oct. 9. Now the start of the season seems a long way off.

Loveland typically needs two weeks of snowmaking before it opens Schaefer said Loveland hopes to open at the end of October, "or early November," Schaefer said.

Arapahoe Basin boasted about the first significant snowfall of the season on Oct. 1. And it said, "opening day is still TBD." Arapahoe Basin, Loveland, Wolf Creek and Keystone all have vied for bragging rights to proclaim who was the first to open.

Opening Days:

End of October:

Keystone

Arapahoe Basin

Loveland

Wolf Creek

November 11:

Breckenridge

Vail

November 17:

Winter Park

Eldora

Week of Thanksgiving:

Copper

Beaver Creek

Crested Butte

Telluride

Purgatory

Snowmass

Aspen

Steamboat