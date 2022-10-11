It could be a really slow start to Colorado's ski season.

"The extended forecast for most of Colorado also looks quite dry with no good chances for moisture through at least the middle of next week," said First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri.

Last year at this time, Arapahoe Basin prepared to open for the season. Skiers and riders hit the slopes at A-Basin on Oct. 17. The earliest Arapahoe Basin ever opened was in 2009 on Oct. 9. Now the start of the season seems a long way off.

Fall at Loveland Ski Area Dustin Schaefer, Loveland Ski Area

"We did make snow a couple of days at The Valley in the last week," Dustin Schaefer at Loveland Ski area said. "We tested out the systems."

Loveland typically needs two weeks of snowmaking before it opens Schaefer said Loveland hopes to open at the end of October, "or early November," Schaefer said.

First measurable snow on October 1st Ian Zinner, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Arapahoe Basin boasted about the first significant snowfall of the season on Oct. 1. And it said, "opening day is still TBD." Arapahoe Basin, Loveland, Wolf Creek and Keystone all have vied for bragging rights to proclaim who was the first to open.

Opening Days:

End of October:

Keystone

Arapahoe Basin

Loveland

Wolf Creek

November 11:

Breckenridge

Vail

November 17:

Winter Park

Eldora

Week of Thanksgiving:

Copper

Beaver Creek

Crested Butte

Telluride

Purgatory

Snowmass

Aspen

Steamboat